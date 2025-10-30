Kentucky Republican Apologizes For AI Video Depicting Obamas As Apes, Claims She ‘Did Not Consider’ The Racism

Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty

Here’s a question: Why can’t these white people just leave the Obamas alone?

Come Jan. 20, 2026, it will have been a full decade since Barack and Michelle Obama occupied the White House for eight years, and neither Trump, his followers, right-wing media talking heads, nor the current president’s stooges in the MAGA-fied GOP have gotten over it.

Earlier this week, Bobbie Coleman, the chairperson of the Hardin County Republican Party in Kentucky, shared an AI video on the county party’s Facebook page that depicted the Obamas as apes, and now he’s apologizing for the since-deleted post, while pretending it just slipped his mind that calling Black people monkeys is racist AF.

Now, to be fair, the AI video also depicted several other prominent Democrats as animals in the jungle, while depicting Trump — the president they all swear is not a king — as a lion, the king of the jungle.

The video, which appears to be a parody of Disney’s The Lion King, also shows Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and Hilary Clinton depicted as Timon and Pumba, respectively, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and California Gov. Gavin Newsom as donkeys (there are no donkeys in The Lion King, but whatever), Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker as an elephant, NYC Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani as a hyena, Sen. Chuck Schumer as a zebra and Kamala Harris as a turtle. And, while Joe Biden was also depicted as a banana-eating chimp, the video opening with the Obamas as dancing apes with Sambo-like, open-mouth grins — well, that certainly seemed to be a very deliberate choice.

“I apologize for sharing the video and for amplifying offensive imagery of former President Obama,” Coleman wrote on Facebook, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. “As someone who does not engage with racist tropes, I did not consider the underlying meaning that this video may have had. I am not racist, and any suggestion to the contrary does not reflect my values or character.”

If I had a dime for every time a white person made a monkey reference about Black people and then pleaded ignorance of the racist implications of the reference, I might just barely be able to afford what Trump’s tariffs have done to the U.S. economy.

But, also, does literally everyone in the Republican Party have the mentality of a pre-pubescent child?

It was already bad enough that our damn near 80-year-old toddler-in-chief is regularly sharing immature AI videos to mock Democrats, including one that berated Jeffreys and Schumer ahead of the government shutdown, and one Trump shared of Obama being arrested after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard claimed she would be launching an investigation against the former president, absurdly alleging that he and his national security Cabinet members manufactured intelligence regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election to “lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Trump.” (By the way, what ever happened to that? It was like the only thing Trump and his MAGA stooges were talking about for a couple weeks straight, but we’ve heard almost nothing about it in the three months since. It’s almost as if the entire non-scandal was exactly the manufactured partisan bullsh*t most of us knew it was.)

And, again, why can’t they just leave the Obamas alone? Why are Republicans constantly sharing racist Obama memes and fearmongering about Michelle running for president when she has said repeatedly she has no intention to do so and blaming the former president for current events he had nothing to do with and pointing the finger at him for continued racial tension in America, as if they didn’t spend all eight years of his presidency calling him a Muslim foreigner and launching the racist-a** “birther” movement against him?

Look, the monkey video was racist, we shouldn’t believe for a second that Coleman or anyone else who shared it didn’t know it was racist, and these racists are still letting the former president and first lady live in their racist heads rent-free.

Sad.

