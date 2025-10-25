Olandria Carthen Serves Vintage Bombshell Energy At InStyle’s Image Makers Awards

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

‘All eyes locked on Olandria Carthen at the InStyle Image Makers Awards – serving body, fashion, and bombshell Barbie energy.

Olandria Carthen’s Bombshell Barbie Moment at the InStyle Image Makers Awards

The Love Island USA star stepped onto the carpet in a slinky black Roberto Cavalli gown that hugged every curve and moved like liquid satin with every step. The look was modern -vintage perfection – a daring mix of sensuality and old-Hollywood allure.

Her beauty moment sealed the deal. A deep side part framed voluminous curls that brushed her shoulders, while a bold red lip brought the heat. Olandria told InStyle she wanted to go bold this year – something that matched her confidence and love for timeless style. She shared that she loved the color black and a good red lip.

The result was a breathtaking display of confidence, style, and timeless beauty. One thing Olandria’s going to do is bring pure main character energy. That same energy carried through every detail of her look. The gown fit her like a glove and oozed chicness.

But she wasn’t the only one shining that night. The InStyle Image Makers Awards celebrated the hairstylists, makeup artists, and creative pros behind Hollywood’s most unforgettable looks.

Kerry Washington is a Vision in White While Honoring Her Beloved Hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Kerry Washington turned heads in a sculptural white gown with a 3D floral waist detail and voluminous skirt. She attended to honor her longtime hairstylist, Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, who has been part of her glam journey for over a decade.

Kerry wore pristine white while Takisha stunned in black – a true yin-and-yang moment that embodied classic, effortless style.

Famed Makeup Artist Lacy Red Slays In a Vivienne Westwood Corset

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Lacy Red, the go-to makeup artist for stars like Tessa Thompson, brought her own brand of confidence to the carpet. She stepped out in a Vivienne Westwood plaid corset and black trumpet skirt that highlighted her curves and creative flair. Her micro braids with wavy ends framed her face perfectly, adding texture and individuality to the look.

It was giving artist, muse, and moment — all in one.

Crystle Stewart Is A Werk Of Art At The InStyle Imagemaker Awards

Meanwhile, Crystle Stewart brought understated glam in a sculptural taupe gown with ruched detailing and a 3D molded waist. The actress, known for her roles in Tyler Perry films, looked every bit of that girl. She ate, and gave a red carpet moment we love.

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

This year’s event wasn’t just a celebration of style – it was a reminder of the artistry behind every look. From Olandria’s vintage seduction to Kerry’s classic elegance, the night reminded us that true image-making starts with bold women owning their confidence and style.

