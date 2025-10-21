Listen Live
Entertainment

Kehlani Announces “Folded” Remix EP Dropping This Week

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 BET Awards - Arrivals
Source: Savion Washington / Getty

Kehlani Announces “Folded” Remix EP Dropping This Week

Kehlani is keeping R&B alive — and this time, the legends are joining in.

The Oakland star just announced that the “Folded” Remix EP is set to drop this week, and it’s already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about collaborations of the year.

After the success of the original version — a heartfelt reflection on love, loss, and self-growth — Kehlani invited some of R&B’s most powerful voices to reimagine the track.

Early word is that Toni Braxton, Coco Jones, Victoria Monét, and Tank have all recorded their own interpretations, giving “Folded” a new level of emotion and maturity.

Each artist brings their signature style — Toni’s timeless soul, Coco’s modern smoothness, Victoria’s sensual energy, and Tank’s pure passion — turning Kehlani’s confessional ballad into a multi-layered R&B experience.

The Folded Remix EP celebrates the strength and sensitivity that define today’s soul scene. It bridges generations — from classic slow jams to contemporary grooves — proving that authentic R&B continues to evolve while keeping its heart intact.

Keep your ears locked to WTLC as we count down to release day — because when these voices blend, it’s bound to be something special.

RELATED: Everyone’s Remixing Kehlani’s “Folded” — From Brandy to Toni Braxton

Kehlani Announces “Folded” Remix EP Dropping This Week  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
The DL Hughley Show

D.L. Hughley Calls Mo’Nique’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview “Lies”

Entertainment

Tramell Tillman Makes Emmy History With Supporting Actor Win

Entertainment

Kelly Price Refuses to Apologize for “Black Women Are Nasty” Comment

Lifestyle

Share Your Voice at the Community Health & Wellness Expo

Entertainment

Tye Tribbett Talks Faith, Healing, and Launching “We Outside” Tour

News

[VIDEO] Virginia Student Suffers Concussion After Being Hit With Baton By Opponent During Track Meet

iOne Local Sales | The Classroom Hookup | 2025-09-10
Contests

Teachers Get The Essentials You Need: Enter The Classroom Hookup!

Entertainment

Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close