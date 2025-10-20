Michael Jackson Returns To #1 On Billboard Charts

It’s Halloween season, and Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” is back at the top of multiple Billboard charts, securing its position as the most popular song for the ghoulish season. Though there are other songs like “Somebody’s Watching Me”, “Ghostbusters” and hip hop classics like “A Nightmare on My Street” and “Mind Playing Tricks On Me,” “Thriller” has proven to be the no. 1 song for trick-or-treaters.

See full story here