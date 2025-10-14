Listen Live
Singer D’Angelo Dead At The Age Of 51

Neo Soul legend D'Angelo has passed away at the age of 51 after a secret battle with pancreatic cancer.

Published on October 14, 2025

Neo Soul legend D’Angelo has passed away at the age of 51 after a secret battle with pancreatic cancer. Born Michael Eugene Archer, D’Angelo garnered attention after co-producing the 1994 single “U Will Know” by the group Black Men United. His debut album, Brown Sugar, featured the single “Lady” and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. His next album “Voodoo” in 2000 debuted at no. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and the album’s lead single “Untitled (How Does It Feel) won him a Grammy for best Male R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Album. The video made D’Angelo a sex symbol.

He is survived by his two sons, one he shared with singer Angie Stone, who passed earlier this year, and a daughter.

