Bryson Tiller Earns 29 New RIAA Certifications ‘Don’t’ Makes History

Bryson Tiller just made R&B history.

The Louisville native has racked up 29 new RIAA certifications, marking a huge milestone in his decade-long career.

At the top of the list sits his breakout 2015 single “Don’t,” now officially 15x platinum with over 15 million units sold in the U.S.

The track — produced by Epikh Pro and Dope Boi and featured on his debut album T R A P S O U L — is now the highest-certified R&B single of all time.

While The Weeknd’s “Starboy” (with Daft Punk) shares the same 15x platinum mark, and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” sits at 16x, Tiller’s “Don’t” now leads the R&B category in pure impact and longevity.

Tiller’s debut T R A P S O U L continues to make waves ten years later, earning 5x platinum status. Several fan-favorite tracks also gained new plaques, including:

“Exchange” – 13x platinum

“Right My Wrongs” – 6x platinum

“Let ‘Em Know” – 4x platinum

“Sorry Not Sorry” – 3x platinum

“Been That Way” – 2x platinum

His 2018 album True to Self is now platinum, while A N N I V E R S A R Y has gone gold with songs like “Outta Time” (featuring Drake), “Inhale,” and “Sorrows” all earning platinum status.

More recently, tracks from his 2024 self-titled album also received new certifications, including “Whatever She Wants” (3x platinum) and “Ciao!” (gold) — showing that Tiller’s influence across eras of R&B remains undeniable.

The massive milestone arrives just as Tiller celebrates the 10th anniversary of his debut album, released Oct. 2, 2015.

To mark the occasion, he dropped his double album Solace & The Vices, describing it as a reflection of growth, healing, and having fun again.

“It started with Solace… I just wanted to express what I was feeling to see if it would help me get through it,” Tiller shared. “ Then I got tired of talking about my feelings… so I decided to have some fun — and boom, a double album spawned.”

Currently, Tiller is hitting stages worldwide as a special guest on Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour, with their joint single “It Depends” climbing to a new peak at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100.

🎶 Congrats to Bryson Tiller on 29 new RIAA plaques — a true R&B trailblazer.

