Judge Issues Restraining Order On National Guard Deployment In Chicago, Trump Admin Files Appeal

President Donald Trump just keeps on running into legal roadblocks in his bid to turn the U.S. military and other federal agencies on U.S. citizens in Democrat-run cities.

This week alone, federal judges have blocked his attempt to send the National Guard into Portland and placed restrictions on ICE’s ability to make arrests in Chicago without a warrant. On Thursday, yet another federal judge blocked the president from sending the Guard into Chicago, another city where officials and citizens have explicitly expressed they do not need or want them there.

According to Politico, U.S. District Judge April Perry issued a restraining order barring the National Guard from carrying out the directives of the Trump administration, which deployed Guard troops to Chicago earlier this week. Why did Judge Perry issue this restraining order? Well, for the same reason Trump was blocked from weaponizing the military against Portland: everyone with half a brain knows Trump is flat-out lying about these cities being “war zones” and ICE facilities being “under siege.”

She described the narrative of violence as exaggerated and pointed to the use of tear gas and military-style tactics against “mostly peaceful demonstrators” — a group she noted was never more than a few hundred strong. It’s a legal blow for Trump, who’s leaned hard into law-and-order messaging, especially in cities that limit cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Chicago and nearby Broadview — home to a major ICE facility — have been front and center in the administration’s push.

Again, Trump’s so-called “land order messaging” is really just him spreading propaganda about rises in violent crime in cities where violent crime is actually down, as it is across the nation.

Perry also noted that National Guard troops are “not trained in de-escalation” or any other aspect of law enforcement that would equip them to handle civil protests appropriately.

Of course, Trump, who is never one to let reality get in the way of a false narrative that, in his mind, justifies him dabbling in fascism, has already responded to the ruling by having his administration file a notice of appeal in the Seventh Circuit. Unfortunately, it is in the appellate court that the Trump administration has seen success in reversing the rulings of federal judges who aren’t afraid to stand up against the regime.

In fact, according to Axios, a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has signaled it is likely to rule in Trump’s favor on his deployment of the guard in Portland, not because it’s necessary, but because the judges simply believe the president has the right to do it.

“What I’m struggling with is, the president gets to direct his resources as he deems fit, and it just seems a little counterintuitive to me that the city of Portland can come in and say ‘No. You need to do it differently,” Judge Ryan Nelson, a Trump appointee, said during oral arguments Thursday.

Axios reported that the panel “had tough questions for an attorney for the state, noting the law requires the court give deference to the president when he says troops are needed to protect federal law enforcement and buildings.” So, basically, all a president has to do is claim sending in the military is necessary — lack of evidence be damned — and state sovereignty just goes completely out the window.

Still, Chicago and Illinois leaders are counting Perry’s ruling as a win. Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson both released statements praising the decision.

“Donald Trump is not a king — and his administration is not above the law,” Pritzker tweeted Thursday. “Today, the court confirmed what we all know: there is no credible evidence of a rebellion in the state of Illinois. And no place for the National Guard in the streets of American cities like Chicago.”

Johnson was even more blunt, saying in a statement, “The Trump administration is unreliable. They lie, misrepresent, and put people in danger.”

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, who filed the legal challenge against the Trump administration, called the ruling a “victory for the rule of law,” and praised the court for recognizing the administration’s lack of “credibility.”

Hopefully, this ruling holds up, but as we have seen, the U.S. “justice” system just doesn’t appear to be equipped to rein in a power-mad ideologue of a commander in chief, who does not care about justice or truth.

