NC A&T Golf Director Highlights SAS Championship HBCU Impact

NC A&T Golf Director Highlights SAS Championship HBCU Impact

Published on October 8, 2025

SAS Championship Foxy Interview
As the SAS Championship prepares for its annual tournament, the spotlight shines brightly on the HBCU Invitational, an event providing a crucial platform for student-athletes from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Mesha Levister, the director of both the men’s and women’s golf programs at North Carolina A&T State University, recently discussed the event’s significance in an interview on Foxy 107.1/104.3.

Levister, a former professional golfer, is leading the Aggies into a new era. The women’s team has participated in the invitational before, but this year marks a first for the men’s program.

“The women have been playing for years, but this will be the first year for the men to be playing,” Levister said. “So that’s super exciting. That was one of my missions when I first came on board.”

The SAS Championship HBCU Invitational, now in its fourth year, allows student-athletes to compete on the same course as PGA Tour Champions professionals at Prestonwood Country Club. Levister emphasized the invaluable experience this provides.

“The exposure that this gets, to be playing alongside the PGA Tour champions and for the student-athletes here to get exposed to just a different side… it’s amazing,” she stated.

Golf has long faced challenges with diversity, a narrative Levister is passionate about changing. She sees her role and the university’s participation as vital steps toward greater inclusion.

“For North Carolina A&T to be involved is putting us on a stage that highlights that we’re not just an HBCU. We’re going to be a contender… in the nation,” Levister explained. “And that’s what the goal is here, for us to reach outside the box but get that exposure and let people know that it’s okay to come to North Carolina A&T to play golf and to be a great student, no matter what you look like.”

The tournament takes place Oct. 11-12, offering fans a chance to witness rising talent alongside seasoned professionals.

was originally published on foxync.com

