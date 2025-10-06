If You Want The Real Paris Fashion Week Tea, Follow Tracee Ellis Ross

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Paris Fashion Week is giving us plenty to talk about, but no one is owning the moment quite like Tracee Ellis Ross. The actress, style icon, and host of Solo Traveling—newly renewed for a second season on Roku—took her passport and her fashion brain straight to Paris. She’s a front-row regular, sure, but this trip she’s giving main character energy with every selfie, every fit, and every check-in from the City of Light.

From sharp tailoring to carefree glam, Tracee is living her best life abroad—and we’re here for all the slays.

Tracee has been seen along the front row and walking into some of the most anticipated shows of the season. And, sis is bringing a look to each and every one.

Tracee Ellis Ross & Paris Fashion Week Are The Style Inspo We Didn’t Know We Needed

At Maison Vivier, Tracee delivered quiet luxury. She rocked a sleek black suit and bombshell pumps crowned with silver sphere details on the heel. The accessories sparkled and the hair was sleek cornrows to the back.

No one slays a suit like Ms. Ross.

Then, Tracee switched up her style to see Loewe. We loved her multicolored striped bodysuit in navy blue, orange, yellow, black and sky blue. She paired the main piece with high-waist black trousers and a slouchy black back. Braids, glowing skin, and a confident stance turned this look into the carefree Black girl mood board.

For Dior, she switched up her hair and her fit. Playing with proportion, the blackish star wore a green tweed blazer with black lapels and oversized navy wide-leg gaucho shorts. The silhouette felt fresh and architectural. She finished the ensemble with creamy oversized sunglasses and a nude lip.

Tracee’s next two looks were odes to the classic sophistication of black and white. Tracee wore a crisp white blazer over a semi-sheer turtleneck and oversized black ankle-length trousers to the Celine show. She added pops of color with red loafers, electric-blue eyeshadow, and big shades.

Tracee Ellis Ross’ Paris Style Switch Up Is Unmatched

Then, to Balenciaga, the fashion icon rocked exaggerated bell sleeves, statement pearls, and voluminous curls. A precise black liner and red lip sealed the mood—classic Parisian chic.

Between in-car selfies, close-ups of oversized sunnies, and fit checks from the suite, Tracee is having a moment at Paris Fashion Week. She’s giving us behind the scenes content, front row trends and everything in between.

One of our favorite Girlfriends is also showing her style versatility with each appearance—and the fashion lovers are taking notes. Paris Fashion Week runs through October 7, so there’s still time for more Tracee moments.

Keep those notifications on. Tracee’s next look might be your fall style inspo.

If You Want The Real Paris Fashion Week Tea, Follow Tracee Ellis Ross was originally published on hellobeautiful.com