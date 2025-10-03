From Weinstein to O.J., The Wildest Celebrity Sentencing Surprises

Source: Justin Goff Photos / Getty

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison today, following his conviction on prostitution charges. He was also ordered to pay the maximum fine for his crimes, $500,000.

The sentence follows an emotional two-month trial that resulted in a split verdict. While Combs was acquitted on the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, he was convicted on two counts of transportation to commit prostitution.

As reported by CNN, prosecutors pushed for Judge Arun Subramanian to deliver a sentence of at least 11 years in prison. Meanwhile, Combs’ attorneys argued for a 14-month sentence, which would have allowed him to come home at year’s end.

Ahead of sentencing, Combs’ attorneys publicly released a video showing the disgraced rap impresario with his family, which they hoped to show during the sentencing.

The Diddy news shines a light on other celebrity sentencings that shook up the world as well.

Take Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted of sexual assault but acquitted of the most severe predatory charges. Martha Stewart served five months for insider trading, a sentence seen by some as harsh and others as light. Felicity Huffman’s two weeks behind bars for the college admissions scandal drew outrage for being too lenient.

Elizabeth Holmes received just over 11 years for her role in the Theranos fraud, far less than prosecutors requested. Bill Cosby’s conviction was later overturned on appeal, stunning survivors and critics alike. Even O.J. Simpson’s life after his infamous trial revealed the odd ways justice plays out for celebrities.

Keep scrolling to check out the wild drama past celebrities stirred on the biggest day of their legal lives.

Harvey Weinstein (2020)



Weinstein was convicted of third-degree rape and a criminal sexual act, but acquitted of the most serious predatory charges. He received 23 years, which some thought light compared to the severity of the allegations.

From Weinstein to O.J., The Wildest Celebrity Sentencing Surprises was originally published on wzakcleveland.com