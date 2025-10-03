Eight Arrested in Henrico County Vape Shop Raids Tied to Drug Sales

Source: General / Radio One

The Henrico Police Department announced that eight people were arrested last week following coordinated raids at multiple vape shops, private homes, and a storage unit. According to police, the operations targeted businesses and locations suspected of selling marijuana and other illegal substances. Officials emphasized that the effort was part of a broader strategy to crack down on illicit drug activity within the county.

Police Chief Eric English clarified that the goal was not to single out vape shops but to stop illegal behavior taking place inside some of them. “It’s not that we’re targeting vape shops. We’re targeting illegal activities that are taking place in those vape shops,” English explained. He added that many of these businesses use marketing tactics, such as cartoon imagery, that appeal to children and teens—an approach that law enforcement says raises serious concerns.

During the raids, authorities recovered more than 60 pounds of marijuana flower, over 12 pounds of THC-infused edibles, multiple firearms, and approximately $100,000 in cash. The findings underscored what police described as a growing problem in the community, where unregulated sales can lead to widespread health and safety risks.

Locations include:

The Simpson Smoke Shop – 7037 Staples Mill Road, Henrico County

ZAZA Puff Palace – 3078 Hull Street Road, city of Richmond

ZAZA Wonderland – 3927 Hull Street Road, city of Richmond

ZAZA R US – 1838 E. Nine Mile Road, Henrico County

Gas City – 1806 Fairmount Ave., city of Richmond

Four residences in Henrico and Chesterfield counties

A storage unit on Springfield Road in Henrico County

Chief English noted that Henrico’s issues with illegal drug sales in vape shops mirror a larger national trend. “This crime trend is not unique to Henrico County, but rather a nationwide issue,” he said. Law enforcement agencies across the country are facing similar challenges, with vape shops increasingly being used as fronts for selling marijuana and THC products illegally.

Henrico Police emphasized that their work is not only about making arrests but also about protecting the county’s youth and reducing community harm. “Our sworn personnel across many units are heavily involved in finding ways to not only prevent these crimes from happening but enforcing the law and charging those responsible,” English said. Authorities say investigations will continue, and additional charges could follow as evidence is processed.