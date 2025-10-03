Listen Live
Government Shutdown Sparks Fears Over WIC Benefits for Local Families

Published on October 3, 2025

Generic Grocery Image
Source: General / Radio One

Not even 24 hours into the federal government shutdown, concerns are mounting over how long essential food programs will remain funded. One of the biggest worries surrounds the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program, which provides nutrition assistance to millions of low-income families nationwide.

The National WIC Association confirmed that federal funding for the program could be depleted within the next week if lawmakers fail to reach a resolution. This alarming timeline has families and advocacy groups on edge, as WIC is a lifeline for pregnant women, infants, and young children who rely on its resources for healthy meals and formula. Without renewed funding, the consequences could be swift and severe.

Virginia is among the states bracing for the fallout. Reports estimate that more than 100,000 families across the state could experience disruptions in their benefits if the shutdown continues. Local health departments, which administer the program, may be forced to turn families away or limit access to services, leaving many without critical support at a time of rising food costs.

For advocates like Sarah Steely, Director of No Kid Hungry, the prospect is devastating. “This news terrifies me,” she said, emphasizing how quickly vulnerable households could be pushed into crisis. Steely and others are urging lawmakers to resolve the budget impasse before families feel the brunt of the funding lapse, warning that every day without action puts children’s health and well-being at greater risk.

