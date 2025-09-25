Sammy B’s career is a testament to resilience and creativity. Rising to fame as a contestant on Project Runway Season 11 and Project Runway All Stars Season 4, she has since built a brand that has dressed global icons like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Keke Palmer. Her journey from designing at home to becoming a household name in fashion is nothing short of inspiring.

The 16th annual Fashion Week Columbus finale was a night to remember, and at its heart was the electrifying showcase by celebrity designer Samantha Black, known as Sammy B. Held at the Hilton in downtown Columbus, the event celebrated the city’s position as the #3 fashion hub in the U.S., trailing only New York and Los Angeles. Sammy B’s collection was a vibrant homage to her Jamaican roots, blending bold colors and innovative designs that captivated the audience.

Her collection at the finale was a vivid celebration of her Caribbean heritage, with warm tones of red, yellow, green, and black dominating the runway. Each piece told a story, from dresses inspired by the Jamaican flag to inventive designs like red pants transformed into a dress. The energy of her culture radiated through every stitch, making her showcase a highlight of the evening.

Fashion Week Columbus, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, not only celebrates fashion but also gives back to the community by supporting industry professionals and providing scholarships to local students. Sammy B’s participation underscores the event’s mission to uplift and inspire, proving that Columbus is a thriving epicenter for fashion innovation.

Sammy B’s collection wasn’t just a display of couture; it was a celebration of identity, culture, and the power of fashion to tell stories. Her presence at Fashion Week Columbus solidifies the city’s reputation as a fashion hub and a platform for diverse voices in the industry.

Check out her collection show on the Fashion Week Columbus runway

Sammy B Headlines Fashion Week Columbus with Vibrant Collection was originally published on blackamericaweb.com