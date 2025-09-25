Source:

Mariah Carey Reacts to Muni Long’s “We Belong Together” Tribute

When it comes to her music, Mariah Carey doesn’t play.

A recent performance of her classic ballad “We Belong Together” by Muni Long sparked buzz online after cameras caught Mariah’s reaction — and fans immediately turned it into a viral moment.







As Muni Long delivered her rendition of the hit, viewers noticed Mariah’s subtle expressions in the audience.

A quick glance away from the stage, a hint of a side-eye and it didn’t take long for social media to run with the moment.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Later, Mariah clarified her stance. She explained that while she has nothing but love for Muni Long, she’s generally not a fan of others performing her songs.



“I didn’t even hear the cover. I didn’t know it happened. … I just don’t like people doing my songs,”

Mariah shared in a recent interview.



Her comments gave fans insight into just how protective she is over her catalog — something that has defined her throughout her career.



Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Muni Long later revealed that Mariah actually approved the performance and even told her privately afterward that she did a great job.

Out of respect, Long chose not to publicize their exchange, emphasizing that she wanted to honor Mariah both on and off stage.



“I did my best, and that’s all I can do,”

Long said, showing humility in the face of mixed public reactions.





