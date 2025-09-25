Listen Live
Michael Jackson Estate Faces $400M Lawsuit from Accusers

Published on September 25, 2025

Michael Jackson
The legal battle surrounding Michael Jackson’s legacy has taken a dramatic turn as accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck demand a staggering $400 million from the late pop star’s estate. As reported by VIBE, the lawsuit targets Jackson’s companies, MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures, alleging sexual abuse during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The demand, revealed through newly surfaced legal documents, has added another layer of complexity to the ongoing litigation. Jackson’s estate, however, remains steadfast in its defense, stating, “The lawsuit has no merit and Michael is innocent.”

Robson and Safechuck, who gained widespread attention through the controversial 2019 HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, have long maintained that Jackson abused them during visits to his Neverland Ranch. Their graphic accounts in the documentary reignited global debates about Jackson’s legacy, which has been marred by similar allegations in the past. Despite these claims, Jackson was never convicted of any related charges and consistently maintained his innocence until his death in 2009.

Adding to the estate’s challenges, Paris Jackson, Michael’s daughter, has raised concerns over exorbitant legal fees incurred in defending the case. She claims the estate’s decision to hire additional legal firms has led to mounting costs, potentially jeopardizing their ability to secure proper representation. The estate has warned that failure to pay these fees could result in a default judgment in favor of Robson and Safechuck.

This lawsuit underscores the enduring controversy surrounding Michael Jackson’s legacy, more than a decade after his passing. While his estate continues to deny the allegations, the case highlights the ongoing struggle to reconcile the King of Pop’s musical genius with the troubling accusations that have shadowed his career.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the world watches closely, reflecting on the complexities of fame, legacy, and accountability in the entertainment industry.

