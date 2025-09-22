Listen Live
Mike Tyson Settles Lawsuit Over Music Used To Promote Jake Paul Fight

Mike Tyson has settled a lawsuit over his use of "Murdergram" by Jay-Z, DMX and Ja Rule during the promotion of his boxing match with Jake Paul.

Published on September 22, 2025

Mike Tyson has settled a lawsuit over his use of “Murdergram” by Jay-Z, DMX and Ja Rule during the promotion of his boxing match with Jake Paul. Producer of the song, Ty Fyffe, accused Tyson of infringing on his rights by using the song without his permission. Details of the settlement have not been made public but the case is over with both parties agreeing to the outcome. Netflix was also sued for streaming issues and breach of contract.

