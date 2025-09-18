Handbag Designer Karrica Finch Built A Tik Tok Community That Helps Sustain Her Brand

Source: Oksana Grim / other

Karrica Finch is a fashion visionary with nearly two decades of experience in the industry, from studying art to working in the handbag and footwear spaces. Known as the co-founder of the luxury sustainable clothing line Klassic Kloth (co-founded alongside her late brother, Gustave), Finch has since elevated the sustainable clothing brand to focus primarily on small leather goods under a new moniker, KARRICA.

It’s no secret that entrepreneurship has its highs and lows. Navigating the non-linear industry requires grit and determination. And despite learning the ins and outs, her journey from student to designer has been an insightful yet humbling experience.

Navigating industry bias

Designing stylish and timeless pieces is half the task when building a fashion empire. The other side relies on visibility. Exposure is a prerequisite for longevity in the fashion world, whether that consists of celebrities and influencers donning your designs or racking up print or digital editorials. Unfortunately, the struggle is real with the latter, as favoritism often rears its ugly head.

“The biggest challenge is going unseen,” Finch exclusively tells HelloBeautiful. “I have been in this industry for 17 years. I would consider myself to be a real, true designer. My work seems to be constantly overlooked. I will pitch myself to major publications, and they’ll say we don’t have a story to fit you, then the next week, write the same story about someone else. It’s hard when you don’t have friends and are doing everything organically.”

Many people believe that success is not defined by what you know but by who you know, and gatekeepers are following suit. For Finch, the realization feels like a slap to the face, especially in an industry known to limit resources for Black women.

“I have noticed that most of these retailers and publications have their token five or six Black brands they constantly like to promote,” the Miami-based designer says. “If you are not in that top group, you go unseen. It’s as if they have met their quota, and the door isn’t open for anyone else, which is sad, unfair, and makes it extremely difficult to maximize visibility.”

Embracing the wins

Dubbed an oversaturated industry, it’s common for some fashion brands to fade into the background. While Finch is no stranger to hardship, she has embraced a pivot that has allowed her brand to gain heightened visibility to scale her business.

“My proudest achievement has been getting my brand into Belk department stores within the first two years of business,” she says. “The wholesale space is very difficult, but I am very proud to be there.”

With nearly 300 department stores across the southeastern region of the U.S., KARRICA joins various designer and private apparel brands, including Kate Spade, Brahmin, Ralph Lauren, and more. While this feat proves that success is attainable in the fashion industry through various avenues, the designer credits fashion lovers and her online community for keeping the brand name alive.

“My community on TikTok has held your girl down, and I am forever grateful,” she says. “We live in a time now where people don’t just want to buy things; they want to invest in the person. I have found my people on that platform and really hope it never goes away.”

Karrica’s TikTok platform, which has accumulated over 134,000 followers, is more than a space to share insight on new launches. The designer has built an online family that shares her love for fashion and its rich history, and also serves as a support system.

Reflection and growth

For Finch, the key to sustaining her business is understanding that it’s normal to experience plateaus. “Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it also wasn’t built alone,” she says. “Oftentimes, as Black women, we think we have to be the strongest and do everything on our own. However, it takes a community. Never be afraid to ask for help. Know that the days are long, but as long as you never give up, you will win.”

She wants aspiring entrepreneurs to understand the power of putting themselves out there and not allowing fear to dictate their steps. “The best way to market your brand is to market yourself,” Finch admits. “When I first launched, I used a digital marketing agency to push images through paid ads. I lost tens of thousands of dollars. It wasn’t until I started marketing myself, the brand, and my years of experience, that I saw a turnaround.”

As KARRICA continues to prosper, the talent hopes that fashion lovers are ready to grow alongside her. With a focus on expanding her roster by flirting with her Klassic Kloth roots—the Lennox coat is set to hit stores by the end of September 2025—fans can trust the creative to craft chic pieces, while using her platform to inspire the next generation of fashion professionals.

“My overall goal is to become a household name,” she says. “From there, so many other doors will open where I can create jobs and programs to help others achieve their dreams.”



Learn more about KARRICA here, shop the brand here, and follow Karrica Finch on Instagram and TikTok.



Handbag Designer Karrica Finch Built A Tik Tok Community That Helps Sustain Her Brand was originally published on hellobeautiful.com