Philadelphia Cycling Classic set to return in 2026

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, Former Mayor Michael Nutter and other city officials announced the return of the Philadelphia Cycling Classic.

“Philadelphia is proud to welcome back one of the world’s greatest sporting events,” said Parker. “Get excited, everyone – the Philadelphia Cycling Classic is back! This world-class event will again put Philadelphia on the global stage in 2026, and it will go well beyond next year’s celebration. An exceptional, experienced team is in place to build on the legacy of this event for many years to come. To the people of Philadelphia and the region: this race belongs to you. Whether you’re a cyclist, a neighbor, a business owner, or a fan, this event is for you, and it’s going to be extraordinary!”

The race is set to be held on August 30, 2026, and spotlight Philadelphia landmarks, including the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Kelly Drive, the legendary Manayunk Wall, Strawberry Mansion, Lemon Hill, and Boathouse Row.

Love 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Officials said the event is sanctioned by both USA Cycling and Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI). It will be one of just two UCI-sanctioned, one-day road races at the 1.1 category in the U.S. in 2026 and offers equal prizes, a total of $75,000 each, for the women’s and men’s races.

The pro women’s and men’s races will start and finish on the Parkway, according to organizers. The women’s race will total about 62 miles on the 14.4-mile circuit, with the men’s race totaling about 120 miles.

“We are delighted that this storied race is making its comeback! Its return says so much about America’s longstanding connection to world-class road racing,” said USA Cycling CEO Brendan Quirk. “Philadelphia holds a special place in cycling history in this country – the caliber of athletes from all over the world who competed there is legendary. So, welcome back, Philadelphia. We can’t wait to be there with you in August 2026.”

The beloved event hadn’t been held since 2016, city officials said at the time, it was because of a lack of sponsorship and rising security costs.

“Regrettably, even after extensive fundraising efforts, we were not able to find enough sponsors interested in covering the $1 million cost of the bike race to host it this year,” representatives from the City of Philadelphia’s Managing Director’s office had said.

Dating back to the 1980s, the race typically draws thousands of spectators and is remembered as the event where cyclists ride up a grueling uphill section in Manayunk, known as “The Wall.”

Philadelphia Cycling Classic set to return in 2026 was originally published on rnbphilly.com