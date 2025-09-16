‘There’s No Fashion Without Finance’: What Eva Marcille Taught Us At NYFW

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) is usually all about the fantasy – the runways, the afterparties, the Instagram moments, the celebrity sightings. But this year, in the midst of it all, Eva Marcille reminded us that behind all this fabulocity lies a price tag.

On Sunday, September 14, the America’s Next Top Model winner turned actress, mogul, and mother teamed up with powerhouse investor Dr. Jatali Bellanton to host Beyond the Runway, a conversation about how style and finance go hand in hand.

'There's No Fashion Without Finance': Eva Marcille Hosts Beyond The Runway At NYFW

The premise was simple but powerful: it’s not enough to look good, it’s about learning how to fund the dream and sustain it. If we’re going to invest in our look, we should also invest in ourselves.

“There’s no fashion without finance,” Eva told HB. “I’ve never seen someone in finance who is not fashionable. But a lot of us—creators, models, designers—we have the hardest time figuring out how to monetize our art.”

Beyond the Runway was held at an intimate space in Soho. The venue was peak NYFW with Bel-Air champagne flowing, French toast and grits appetizers, hip-hop installations, and even an arcade machine tucked away in the corner. Celebrities such as Yandy Smith and Jermel Howard.

But the energy was bigger than the décor. It was two Black women creating space for a conversation we rarely get at NYFW – one about ownership, sustainability, and making sure our artistry is funded and enjoyed.

Catching Up With Eva Marcille At NYFW

And no one embodied that intersection more fully than Eva—her look, her words, her very presence. She was the moment.

Looking like every bit of the supermodel she is, Eva wore an archived Nicole Miller mini dress we loved. The dress featured black, sheer, and funky patches. Her skin radiated, and her melanin glowed.

She kept it real about turning 41 next month, how “natural is in,” and why skincare isn’t optional for us. “Just live, love, and moisturize,” she smiled.

Dr. Jatali Bellanton Brings Her Own Glam – And Financial Advice

Her co-host, Dr. Jatali, brought her own glam. A former London investment banker turned angel investor, she broke down the realities behind the fantasy: many designers and models burn out financially within three years due to a lack of budgeting and structure.

She’s looking to change that. Dr. Jatali is helping creatives build nest eggs, secure funding, and learn practical strategies like sourcing wholesale, protecting trademarks, and finding grants and sponsors.

“My goal is financial empowerment,” she said. “Especially for Black and brown creators who don’t always see themselves represented in finance.”

Beyond the Runway wasn’t about gatekeeping – it was about mentorship, collaboration, and education. And Eva and Dr. Jatali aren’t stopping in New York. The conversation will continue in Paris and beyond.

Because while Fashion Week may be about fantasy – and we love to dream – Beyond the Runway is about realities. Looking good is one thing, but building wealth while we do it is the real flex.

‘There’s No Fashion Without Finance’: What Eva Marcille Taught Us At NYFW was originally published on hellobeautiful.com