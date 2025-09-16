Trump Orders Removal of Slavery Landmarks from National Parks

Source:

In a move sparking widespread controversy, the Trump administration has ordered the removal of signs, exhibits, and books related to slavery from National Parks. This decision, framed as an effort to eliminate “corrosive ideology,” has drawn sharp criticism for erasing critical aspects of American history.

Among the items targeted is the historic photograph known as “The Scourged Back,” depicting the scars of a formerly enslaved man. This image, along with other markers and educational materials, has long served as a stark reminder of the atrocities of slavery and the resilience of those who endured it. Critics argue that removing such artifacts undermines the nation’s commitment to confronting its past.

The National Park Service has also been instructed to review and potentially ban books that “cast America in a negative light.” This directive could impact educational resources in museums and gift shops, including works that document the role of slavery in shaping the United States.

Historians and advocates for African-American heritage have expressed alarm. Alan Spears of the National Parks Conservation Association stated, “Great countries don’t hide from their history. They learn from it.” Retired Park Service official Michael Allen, who spent decades ensuring the inclusion of African-American narratives in Charleston’s parks, called the move “a step toward erasure.”

For African Americans, these landmarks are more than historical sites—they are sacred spaces that honor the struggles and contributions of their ancestors. The removal of these markers risks silencing stories that are integral to understanding the nation’s identity.

As the debate continues, many are left questioning the implications of this decision on the preservation of history and the fight for racial equity.

