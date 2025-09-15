Listen Live
Urgent Recall on Popular Mac & Cheese Products

Published on September 15, 2025

mac and cheese
Source: Olga Chzhu / Getty

Gooder Foods, Inc. has issued an urgent recall for two of its popular “Goodles” macaroni and cheese products due to the potential presence of undeclared allergens. The recall, announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), affects products distributed nationwide.

As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, the specific items being recalled are “Vegan Is Believin’ – Plant Based White Cheddar with Spirals” for possibly containing undeclared milk, and “Here Comes Truffle – Creamy Truffle Flavored Cheddar and Shells” for potentially containing undeclared cashews. These undeclared ingredients pose a serious or life-threatening risk to consumers with milk or cashew allergies.

The affected lots were manufactured between April 7 and April 15, 2025, and sold through various channels, including wholesale, foodservice, and online, from late April through early August 2025. The company initiated the recall after receiving consumer feedback, with eight allergic reactions reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased these products are strongly advised not to consume them. The items can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you believe you are having an allergic reaction, seek immediate medical attention. For more information, customers can contact Gooder Foods customer service at 1-888-610-2341.

