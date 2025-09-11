Listen Live
Local

Ten NFL Players You Didn't Know Are From Philadelphia

Ten NFL Players You Didn’t Know Are From Philadelphia

Published on September 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Chicago Bears OTA Offseason Workout
Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

Philadelphia has had a significant impact on the NFL, both historically and in the modern era. Here’s how the city has shaped the league.

  • The Eagles, established in 1933, are one of the NFL’s most storied franchises. They have a passionate fan base and a history of success, including Super Bowl victories in 2018 (Super Bowl LII) and multiple NFL Championships before the Super Bowl era.
  • Philadelphia hosted the first-ever NFL Draft in 1936 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. This event laid the foundation for the modern draft system.
  • The “Philly Special”: During Super Bowl LII, the Eagles executed one of the most iconic trick plays in NFL history, leading to a touchdown by quarterback Nick Foles.
  • The city has produced numerous NFL players who have made significant contributions to the league, including Hall of Famers and Pro Bowlers.

Here are some of the leagues top players that you may not have known are from Philadelphia:

  1. D’Andre Swift

2. D.J. Moore

    3. Chris Godwin

      4. Kevin Byard

        5. Bryce Young

          6. Mike McGlinchey

            Ten NFL Players You Didn’t Know Are From Philadelphia  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

            More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
            Trending
            27 Items
            Style & Fashion

            The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

            Entertainment

            Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later

            Entertainment

            Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

            Lifestyle

            Fat Women Don’t Need Permission To Refuse Coffee Dates

            45 Items
            Entertainment

            Rickey Smiley Excites Indy With Grits & Grooves Brunch And Karaoke Live (RECAP)

            News

            Biographer Claims Trump Said Prominent Black Women Who Oppose Him Are All The Same ‘Fat Black Women’

            Pop Culture

            ‘Love Island’ Stars Chelley And Olandria Dish On Being Labeled ‘Mean Girls’ And Bonding Over Braids

            Police Tape
            National

            At Least 2 Children Killed, 17 Injured In Church Shooting

            99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

            Quick Links

            Legal

            Listen Live
            Close