Find Out The Theme Nights for the 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Source: Tony Leavelle / Tony Leavelle

The 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage is setting sail with a lineup of unforgettable theme nights that promise to bring fashion, music, and culture to the high seas! Hosted by the hilarious Rickey Smiley, this year’s cruise will feature performances by Tyrese, Ne-Yo, Mary Mary, Eric Benét, Brownstone, Katt Williams, and many more. Here’s a sneak peek at the theme nights and outfit suggestions to help you pack your bags for this epic adventure:

RELATED STORIES:

Your Ultimate Guide to Packing for The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Tyrese Talks New Music and Upcoming Fantastic Voyage Performance

2025 theme Nights & Outfit Ideas

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

70’s vs 90’s Night

A style battle between two iconic decades! 70’s Vibes : Bell-bottoms, platform shoes, and groovy prints. 90’s Cool : Kangol hats, tracksuits, and chunky sneakers. Music : Expect a playlist that spans disco to hip-hop classics.

A style battle between two iconic decades!

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Pajama Jammy Jam

A house party at sea where comfort meets fun! Outfits : Pajama sets, onesies, or silk robes. Accessories : Slippers, sleep masks, and maybe a teddy bear for flair.

A house party at sea where comfort meets fun!

Source: Fantastic voyage 2023 Photos For site / Ione Digital – cs

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

The Real West: Black, Bold & Free

Saddle up for a night of country glam! Outfits : Cowboy boots, vests, chaps, and saloon-inspired dresses. Accessories : Hats, bolo ties, and fringe details.

Saddle up for a night of country glam!

Source: IG: @kturakay from @milesofmelanin / IG: @kturakay from @milesofmelanin

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Represent Night

Show your pride and represent your roots! Outfits : Jerseys, school colors, fraternity/sorority gear, or state-themed attire. Accessories : Flags, pins, or anything that screams “you.”

Show your pride and represent your roots!

Source: Tony Leavell / Tony Leavell

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Sneaker Ball

Prom meets streetwear in this stylish mashup! Outfits : Formal dresses or suits paired with your freshest sneakers. Accessories : Statement jewelry and bold sneaker designs.

Prom meets streetwear in this stylish mashup!

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Trick or Treat or Mardi Gras

A spooky Halloween celebration with a Mardi Gras twist! Outfits : Costumes, masks, feathers, and beads. Colors : Purple, green, and gold for that New Orleans vibe.

A spooky Halloween celebration with a Mardi Gras twist!

Source: Tony Leavelle / Tony Leavelle

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

White with a Pop of Color

A chic all-white party honoring the late, great Frankie Beverly. Outfits : All-white ensembles with a splash of vibrant color. Accessories : Bright shoes, scarves, or jewelry to make your look pop.

A chic all-white party honoring the late, great Frankie Beverly.

Source: Fantastic Voyage 2024 / Ione Digital – cs

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

How to Book Your Cabin

Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind experience! Reserve your cabin today by visiting the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage website or call 214-495-1963 to secure your cabin on the ultimate party at sea.

Get ready to dance, laugh, and celebrate aboard the Fantastic Voyage 2025!





Find Out The Theme Nights for the 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage was originally published on blackamericaweb.com