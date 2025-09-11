Listen Live
Entertainment

Trey Songz Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit

R&B singer Trey Songs reached a confidential settlement in a case accusing him of sexual assault at a Miami nightclub back in 2018 during New Years Eve

Published on September 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

R&B singer Trey Songs reached a confidential settlement in a case accusing him of sexual assault at a Miami nightclub back in 2018 during New Years Eve. The details of the settlement remain private and all parties have agreed to the resolution.

See full story here

Related Tags

Trey Songz

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
45 Items
Entertainment

Rickey Smiley Excites Indy With Grits & Grooves Brunch And Karaoke Live (RECAP)

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

News

Biographer Claims Trump Said Prominent Black Women Who Oppose Him Are All The Same ‘Fat Black Women’

Entertainment

Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later

Lifestyle

Fat Women Don’t Need Permission To Refuse Coffee Dates

Pop Culture

‘Love Island’ Stars Chelley And Olandria Dish On Being Labeled ‘Mean Girls’ And Bonding Over Braids

Deion Sanders Covers TIME
Sports

Deion Sanders Addresses His Son Shilo Being Cut From The Tampa Bay

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close