Derek Dixon Explains $260M Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Tyler Perry

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Actor Derek Dixon is speaking out about why he decided to take Tyler Perry to court with a massive $260 million lawsuit. Dixon, best known for playing Dale on Perry’s shows The Oval and Ruthless between 2021 and 2025, filed the sexual harassment suit in June and has now shared his side of the story in his first television interview.

Speaking to ABC News’ Linsey Davis, Dixon explained how he arrived at the figure in the lawsuit. “Part of that number is my lost job, my lost income, the loss of a show,” he said. “The other part of that is a deterrent for how do you stop a billionaire who won’t stop themselves from doing this.”

Dixon claimed he first met Perry in 2019 and that what began as an opportunity turned into a painful ordeal. He admitted that coming forward hasn’t been easy. “It’s been hard. It’s a vulnerable thing to talk about, I think, for anybody,” he said. “There’s a lot of shame around it. You keep asking yourself what you could have done better, and then you wonder how people will judge you.”

Tyler Perry and his production company, TPS Production Services, have flatly denied the allegations. In a statement to People, Perry’s attorney Matthew Boyd called Dixon’s claims “a scam,” saying: “This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam. But Tyler will not be shaken down and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail.”

Despite the pushback, Dixon insists his case is about more than himself. In an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he described the lawsuit as “terrifying” but necessary. “Everyone deserves to go to work and do their job without their boss trying to have sex with them,” he said. “My goal is to help ensure that the next generation of actors and creatives don’t have to choose between their dreams and their dignity.”

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial, and Dixon says he is determined to push forward despite the personal toll. “I couldn’t just let him get away with this,” he explained.

As the legal battle plays out, the case has sparked broader conversations in the entertainment world about workplace safety, accountability, and the risks actors face when pursuing their careers.

