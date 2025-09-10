Dismembered Body Found In D4vd’s Tesla — Indentified As A Woman

Source: Lyvans Boolaky / Getty

Authorities have confirmed that the dismembered body found in an abandoned Tesla vehicle linked to the artist D4vd has been identified as a woman, aged approximately 28. The grisly discovery, made in the early hours of Tuesday morning, has sent shockwaves through both the local community and the music industry.

The Tesla, which had been parked in a remote area on the outskirts of Los Angeles for nearly a week, initially raised suspicions when passersby reported a foul odor emanating from the vehicle. Upon investigation, law enforcement discovered the body of the woman, whose identity was initially unknown due to the gruesome nature of the crime. However, investigators were able to make a positive identification through a distinctive outfit and a tattoo that matched a missing woman reported earlier this month.

The woman, later identified as 28-year-old Amber Reilly, was a known associate of D4vd, whose rapid rise to fame has brought the 21-year-old singer-songwriter both praise and scrutiny. Reilly, a fan of D4vd’s music, had been seen at several of his recent shows and was reportedly last seen leaving a party with a group of people, including the artist, before her disappearance.

Love 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The tattoo that helped identify her—a colorful phoenix rising from flames on her left forearm—was a key clue. Additionally, she was wearing a leather jacket and red sneakers, both of which were described in missing persons reports filed by her family.

Authorities are now looking into the circumstances surrounding D4vd’s connection to Reilly’s death. While there is currently no evidence directly linking the artist to the crime, investigators have questioned him about his whereabouts during the time of Reilly’s disappearance. He has yet to comment publicly on the situation.

This disturbing development has left fans and friends of both D4vd and Reilly in shock, as they await further details on what happened to the young woman in the days leading up to her tragic death.

Dismembered Body Found In D4vd’s Tesla — Indentified As A Woman was originally published on rnbphilly.com