50 Cent Teams Up With Cam’Ron For “Paid In Full” Series

Published on September 10, 2025

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has purchased the rights to the movie “Paid In Full” after Dame Dash lost those rights during his bankruptcy hearings. The announcement came via social media with the revelation that Dame’s nemesis, Cam’Ron would join forces as executive producer to turn the movie into a tv series.

