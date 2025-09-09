VA Beach Honors Beat Godfather: “Timbaland Way” Set To Make History

Source: Timbaland Way Week / General



Virginia Beach is about to turn all the way up this fall. From October 17–19, 2025, the 757 will be ground zero for one of the biggest hometown celebrations hip-hop has seen in a minute: the unveiling of Timbaland Way, a three-day festival-style tribute to one of the most innovative producers in music history.



For those who don’t know (and really, you should), Timbaland—born Timothy Zachery Mosley—isn’t just a producer. He’s a sound architect who flipped hip-hop, R&B, and pop on their heads with futuristic drums, chopped samples, and rhythms nobody had ever heard before. From Missy Elliott and Aaliyah to Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, and beyond, Timbo has supplied the world with beats that defined eras. Now, the city that raised him is giving him his flowers in a way only Virginia Beach can.



A Full-Circle Moment For The 757

“This city shaped who I am today,” Timbaland said when the announcement dropped. “I’m honored and humbled to come back home and celebrate this with the community that supported me from day one. Virginia’s influence on music has been felt for generations, and I can’t wait to share this moment alongside my producer brothers.”



That brotherhood isn’t just words. Alongside Timbaland, four other Virginia-bred legends—Hannon, Bink, Nottz, and Danja—will also be honored with official Proclamations from the city. For real heads, that’s a Mount Rushmore moment. These are the guys who crafted heat for everyone from Kanye to Dre to Pharrell, yet always carried the 757 flag proudly.



Virginia Beach councilman Cash Green called it “a moment to both recognize Timbaland’s legacy and ignite the next generation of talent.” Translation: this isn’t just about looking back at what Timbo built. It’s about showing young producers, artists, and dreamers in the area that the next global wave can start right here, too.



The Weekend Line-Up: A Celebration Like No Other

The “Timbaland Way” weekend is stacked with events that bring the community together while paying homage to the culture:

Friday, Oct. 17: Timbo goes back to the roots, pulling up to local schools to drop gems on students. Later, select producers will get an exclusive meet-and-greet at the Poolside Café, while a ticketed social event at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) connects influencers, leaders, and creatives.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.



Saturday, Oct. 18: The main event. Virginia Beach will officially unveil “Timbaland Way” in a historic street naming, followed by a parade through Salem, a Key to the City presentation, and proclamations for Hannon, Bink, Nottz, and Danja. Afterward, the Coastal Edge Block Party will light up the city with performances, food, and family-friendly vibes before everything caps off with a star-studded Timbaland & The Hitmakers Celebration at The NorVa. Expect surprises. Big ones.



Sunday, Oct. 19: The weekend closes with the Secure The Bag Conference, where the panel “The Hitmakers” will put some of Virginia’s finest producers in conversation about music, business, and building legacies.



Most events are free and open to the public, but limited tickets for the MOCA social (Sept. 12 release via timbalandway.com) and The NorVa concert (thenorva.com) are expected to go quick.



Come October, Virginia Beach won’t just be celebrating a name change. It’ll be celebrating an era, a legacy, and a reminder that innovation doesn’t come from the top down—it comes from the block up.