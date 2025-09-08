Listen Live
K Michelle Working On Her First Country Album

After years of hearing "no," K. Michelle has finally gotten the green light to release a country album....fulfilling a lif-long dream.

Published on September 8, 2025

After years of hearing “no,” K Michelle has finally gotten the green light to release a country album….fulfilling a lif-long dream. Fans can now check out her country sound with her new single “Jack Daniels” which she declares as “the only man I trust.”

K Michelle

