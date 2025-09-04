Listen Live
Crime

University Of Kentucky Cheerleader Accused Of Hiding Dead Infant

Laken Snelling has been accused of hiding her dead newborn after authorities searched her home and discovered a dead newborn wrapped in a towel in a black trash bag in her closet.

Published on September 4, 2025

University of Kentucky cheerleader, Laken Snelling, has been accused of hiding her dead newborn after authorities searched her home and discovered a dead newborn wrapped in a towel in a black trash bag in her closet. Laken has allegedly admitted to giving and concealing the birth but denied abusing the copse.

