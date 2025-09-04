University Of Kentucky Cheerleader Accused Of Hiding Dead Infant
University of Kentucky cheerleader, Laken Snelling, has been accused of hiding her dead newborn after authorities searched her home and discovered a dead newborn wrapped in a towel in a black trash bag in her closet. Laken has allegedly admitted to giving and concealing the birth but denied abusing the copse.
See full story here
-
D.L. Hughley Calls Mo’Nique’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview “Lies”
-
Backing Biden! D.L. Hughley Slams “Cowardly” George Clooney Op-Ed On ‘TMZ Live’
-
DL Hughley Gives a Public Apology and Endorsement of Kamala Harris at the DNC
-
‘Bald Baby’ JD Vance Meme turns into Fishtown Mural
-
Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later
-
Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly
-
Red Carpet Rundown: Serayah Makes Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance At The Stellar Awards & Slays
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Just Made Oversized Transitional Dressing Look Flawless In NYC