Trump Announces Rudy Giuliani Will Receive Presidential Medal Of Freedom…Because Of Course He Will

Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

Last week, the Trump administration announced that Ashli Babbitt, the Jan. 6 rioter who was shot and killed while attacking the U.S. Capitol, will receive military funeral honors from the U.S. Air Force, which anyone with half a brain could tell was a transparent attempt by President Donald Trump to reframe Jan. 6, and, by extension, the damage done by his thoroughly debunked 2020 election fraud propaganda. Well, on Monday, Sept. 1, Trump announced that his administration will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, to none other than Rudy Giuliani, the ex-NYC mayor who has been drowning in debt and legal woes ever since he signed on to help Trump spread his election fraud nonsense, both in the media and in the courtroom.

“I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. (You know who else Trump called patriots? The more than 1,500 Jan. 6 rioters he pardoned.)

The White House’s official X account shared a screenshot of the president’s post.

Trump’s announcement came days after Giuliani was injured in a car crash in New Hampshire, which left his vertebra fractured, according to his security chief, Michael Ragusa. The crash has the MAGA-net flooding social media with thoughts and prayers for Giuliani as his supporters wish him a speedy recovery. It’s almost as if Trump saw an opportunity there and decided this would be the perfect moment for his former attorney to be offered an honor that would make him look more like a “patriot” than an accomplice who helped a wannabe dictator in his efforts to steal an election by undermining democracy.

Love 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Honestly, though, if Giuliani had any integrity at all, he wouldn’t even accept the honor. After all, what did he get out of joining Trump in his nonsensical bid to overturn the 2020 election results?

On Trump’s behalf, Giuliani accused Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Arshaye “Shaye” Moss of stuffing ballots for then-President-elect Joe Biden with no real evidence to substantiate the claim. This resulted in the ex-mayor drowning in litigation. He ended up owing millions to Freeman and Moss, and was ordered by the court to forfeit assets to the two Black women he repeatedly defamed. He basically ended up begging Trump to help him pay his bills. Giuliani own lawyers filed lawsuits against him, claiming he hadn’t paid them what he owed. Then, a whole different set of attorneys asked a judge to remove them as Giuliani’s counsel, fearing that they would suffer the same losses and frustrations as his first set of lawyers. Giuliani filed for bankruptcy, but was forced to end his bankruptcy case. He got disbarred after his license to practice law in New York was suspended. He caught a RICO case. All of this happened to Giuliani due to his participation in Trump’s big beautiful farce.

Trump became president again, but WTF has Giuliani gotten out of his blind support for the president besides a seemingly endless journey of Ls?

Of course, Giuliani has said repeatedly that he has no regrets for the damage he has done to himself and those he has made reckless allegations against, so once he’s healed up enough to accept the president’s honor, he’ll gladly do so gleefully like the rotten-tooth lapdog that he is.

Sad.

SEE ALSO:

Trump Revokes Secret Service Protection For Kamala Harris After Biden Extension

Jan. 6 Rioter Ashli Babbitt To Receive Military Funeral Honors Granted By Trump Administration





Trump Announces Rudy Giuliani Will Receive Presidential Medal Of Freedom…Because Of Course He Will was originally published on newsone.com