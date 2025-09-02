Listen Live
Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson In Tears Over “The Smashing Machine” Standing Ovation

The cast and crew of "The Smashing Machine" received a standing ovation at the 2025 Venice Film Festival causing Dwayne Johnson and Mark Kerr to shed tears.

Published on September 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The cast and crew of “The Smashing Machine” received a 15 minute standing ovation at the 2025 Venice Film Festival causing Dwayne Johnson and Mark Kerr to shed tears. The Rock has been dealing with health issues and has visibly lost over 50 lbs of muscle causing fans to have concern for his well being.

See story here

Related Tags

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Politics

DL Hughley Gives a Public Apology and Endorsement of Kamala Harris at the DNC

Entertainment

Backing Biden! D.L. Hughley Slams “Cowardly” George Clooney Op-Ed On ‘TMZ Live’

Local

‘Bald Baby’ JD Vance Meme turns into Fishtown Mural

Entertainment

Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

News

Patrick Braxton Elected First Black Mayor Of Newbern

8 Items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: Serayah Makes Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance At The Stellar Awards & Slays

Style & Fashion

Tracee Ellis Ross Just Made Oversized Transitional Dressing Look Flawless In NYC

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close