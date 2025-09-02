Dwayne Johnson In Tears Over “The Smashing Machine” Standing Ovation
The cast and crew of “The Smashing Machine” received a 15 minute standing ovation at the 2025 Venice Film Festival causing Dwayne Johnson and Mark Kerr to shed tears. The Rock has been dealing with health issues and has visibly lost over 50 lbs of muscle causing fans to have concern for his well being.
See story here
-
D.L. Hughley Calls Mo’Nique’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview “Lies”
-
Backing Biden! D.L. Hughley Slams “Cowardly” George Clooney Op-Ed On ‘TMZ Live’
-
DL Hughley Gives a Public Apology and Endorsement of Kamala Harris at the DNC
-
Tamar Braxton Reveals Near-Death Experience
-
‘Bald Baby’ JD Vance Meme turns into Fishtown Mural
-
Boy found in a Virginia creek 50 years ago as a missing child from Philadelphia
-
Cincinnati Open Intern Dies After Cart Accident
-
"Not Like Us" Feud Continues, Drake Demands UMG Emails And Contracts