SheDidThat. Teamed Up With The NY Liberty For The Insightful Power Plays Panel

Black women are carving their own lanes in the sports world. From fashion to the board room, women like Shana Stephenson, Chief Brand Officer of the NY Liberty, are commanding space in an industry predominately occupied by white men.

The powerhouse executive was one of five Black women on the SheDidThat. x Power Plays panel on, August 26, who dropped major gems during a candid conversation with Renae Bluitt. Bluitt is the mastermind behind SheDidThat. and she continues to prop up Black women every chance she gets.

As Chief Brand Officer of the NY Liberty, Stephenson has overseen the growth of the team and women’s basketball in the last few years. She has been instrumental in the rising expansion of the team, including helping to create the Ellie The Elephant mascot while championing Black women athletes.

Esther Wallace, founder Playa Society, is shaping women’s sports culture with her fresh designs that incorporate the game’s top players. Tamisha Guy’s brand Hue is changing the recovery game with her melanin-inspired kinesio tape allows athletes and dancers heal in peace. In the tech space, Atoya Burleson has brought a new app to the market that fills in the gap in the lifestyle and wellness areas. Khalilah Beavers is channels her energy into styling, creating moments of expression with her fashion choices.

The Power Plays panel also spotlighted the Caribbean Market that flood Barclay’s with cultural cuisine that turned the tables on the traditional chicken strips and french fry baskets. The SheDidThat. Caribbean market took the Barclay’s by storm on August 28, with a performance by Shenseea and background dancing by Ellie.

As media partners, we were on the scene to experience the panel and charm of Barclay’s. Sitting sky high, it felt befitting the message centered around doubling down on your passions, striving for greatness and forging ahead with unwavering resilence. Check out the video recap, below:

