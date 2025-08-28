Rapper French Montana Engaged To Princess Of Dubai
40 year old rapper, French Montana, has hit the jackpot by officially becoming engaged to the current Princess of Dubai. Montana shared the news via Instagram with the caption “Touchdown.”
