Listen Live
National

At Least 2 Children Killed, 17 Injured In Church Shooting

Tragedy struck a Minneapolis Catholic School today as a gunman opened fire them sitting in pews during mass, killing at least two children and injuring 17 others.

Published on August 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tragedy struck a Minneapolis Catholic School today as a gunman opened fire them sitting in pews during mass, killing at least two children and injuring 17 others. Law enforcement officials reported that the shooter was dead and that children, ranging from 6 to 14, are being treated at a local hospital.

See full story here

Related Tags

Mass Shootings

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Politics

DL Hughley Gives a Public Apology and Endorsement of Kamala Harris at the DNC

Entertainment

Backing Biden! D.L. Hughley Slams “Cowardly” George Clooney Op-Ed On ‘TMZ Live’

Local

‘Bald Baby’ JD Vance Meme turns into Fishtown Mural

Entertainment

Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

Style & Fashion

Tracee Ellis Ross Just Made Oversized Transitional Dressing Look Flawless In NYC

8 Items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: Serayah Makes Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance At The Stellar Awards & Slays

News

Patrick Braxton Elected First Black Mayor Of Newbern

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close