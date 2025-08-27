At Least 2 Children Killed, 17 Injured In Church Shooting
Tragedy struck a Minneapolis Catholic School today as a gunman opened fire them sitting in pews during mass, killing at least two children and injuring 17 others. Law enforcement officials reported that the shooter was dead and that children, ranging from 6 to 14, are being treated at a local hospital.
See full story here
-
D.L. Hughley Calls Mo’Nique’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview “Lies”
-
Backing Biden! D.L. Hughley Slams “Cowardly” George Clooney Op-Ed On ‘TMZ Live’
-
DL Hughley Gives a Public Apology and Endorsement of Kamala Harris at the DNC
-
Cincinnati Open Intern Dies After Cart Accident
-
‘Bald Baby’ JD Vance Meme turns into Fishtown Mural
-
Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later
-
Red Carpet Rundown: Serayah Makes Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance At The Stellar Awards & Slays
-
Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly