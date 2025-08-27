Listen Live
Mariah Carey Talks Of Missed Power Couple Chance With 2Pac

Mariah Carey reminisced on her 2Pac encounter and can't help but wonder....what if and what could have been a power couple scenario.

Published on August 27, 2025

Mariah Carey reminisced on her 2Pac encounter and can’t help but wonder….what if and what could have been a power couple scenario. She shared a nostalgic memory of having butterflies when she met 2Pac and American Music Award show during the 90’s.

