Two Chesterfield Teachers Face Child Pornography Charges
On Friday August 22, Colonial Heights Police Department announced that two Chesterfield County teachers were hit with a total of 41 counts of child sex abuse. 33 year old Richard Franklin Troshak III of Chesterfield and 49 year old Shaun Jason Adams of Petersburg allegedly exchanged explicit photos and videos of children being sexually abused…some were taken in school bathrooms.
See full story here
-
D.L. Hughley Calls Mo’Nique’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview “Lies”
-
Backing Biden! D.L. Hughley Slams “Cowardly” George Clooney Op-Ed On ‘TMZ Live’
-
DL Hughley Gives a Public Apology and Endorsement of Kamala Harris at the DNC
-
Cincinnati Open Intern Dies After Cart Accident
-
‘Bald Baby’ JD Vance Meme turns into Fishtown Mural
-
Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later
-
Red Carpet Rundown: Serayah Makes Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance At The Stellar Awards & Slays
-
Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly