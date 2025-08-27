Listen Live
Two Chesterfield Teachers Face Child Pornography Charges

On Friday August 22, Colonial Heights Police Department announced that two Chesterfield County teachers were hit with a total of 41 counts of child sex abuse.

On Friday August 22, Colonial Heights Police Department announced that two Chesterfield County teachers were hit with a total of 41 counts of child sex abuse. 33 year old Richard Franklin Troshak III of Chesterfield and 49 year old Shaun Jason Adams of Petersburg allegedly exchanged explicit photos and videos of children being sexually abused…some were taken in school bathrooms.

