Coast Guard Seizes Record Bust Of 76,000 Pounds Of Drugs

Published on August 26, 2025

The U.S. Coast Guard just recently seized a record bust of cocaine with an estimated value of $92 million from boats in the Pacific Ocean. The boats were intercepted off the coasts of Mexico, South and Central America carrying roughly 61,000 pounds of cocaine and 14,000 pounds of bulk marijuana. Many of the vessels appear to have originated from Venezuela.

