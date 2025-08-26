Coast Guard Seizes Record Bust Of 76,000 Pounds Of Drugs
Coast Guard Seizes Record Bust Of $500 Million In Drugs
The U.S. Coast Guard just recently seized a record bust of cocaine with an estimated value of $92 million from boats in the Pacific Ocean. The boats were intercepted off the coasts of Mexico, South and Central America carrying roughly 61,000 pounds of cocaine and 14,000 pounds of bulk marijuana. Many of the vessels appear to have originated from Venezuela.
See full story here
-
D.L. Hughley Calls Mo’Nique’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview “Lies”
-
Backing Biden! D.L. Hughley Slams “Cowardly” George Clooney Op-Ed On ‘TMZ Live’
-
DL Hughley Gives a Public Apology and Endorsement of Kamala Harris at the DNC
-
Cincinnati Open Intern Dies After Cart Accident
-
‘Bald Baby’ JD Vance Meme turns into Fishtown Mural
-
Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later
-
Red Carpet Rundown: Serayah Makes Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance At The Stellar Awards & Slays
-
Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly