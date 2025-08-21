Listen Live
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Plea For New Trial Slammed By Prosecutors

Federal prosecutors are urging a judge to turn a blind eye and reject requests for a new trial by Sean Combs' legal team.

Published on August 21, 2025

Federal prosecutors are urging a judge to turn a blind eye and reject requests for a new trial by Sean Combs’ legal team. Prosecutors are arguing that the evidence of the case was overwhelming and that he must serve several years behind bars.

