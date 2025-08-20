Listen Live
Games

PlayStation 5 Prices In US Increase As Tariffs Begin To Hit

Published on August 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PlayStation 5
Source: Anadolu / Getty

Sony announced Wednesday that it will be increasing the price of its PlayStation 5 consoles in the United States by $50 beginning Thursday.

In a press release, the company said that the price increase comes from the “challenging economic environment.”

The new price increase are as follows:

  • PlayStation 5: $549.99
  • PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: $499.99
  • PlayStation 5 Pro: $749.99

Trump announced a new tariff plan in April. Japan, where Sony is based, was hit with a 15% tariff.

Though Sony did not say the price increase was due to tariffs, several companies have been warning consumers of higher prices due to the new tariff plan.

Sony said that accessories for PlayStation 5 will remain unchanged.

PlayStation 5 Prices In US Increase As Tariffs Begin To Hit  was originally published on foxync.com

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Politics

DL Hughley Gives a Public Apology and Endorsement of Kamala Harris at the DNC

Entertainment

Backing Biden! D.L. Hughley Slams “Cowardly” George Clooney Op-Ed On ‘TMZ Live’

Local

‘Bald Baby’ JD Vance Meme turns into Fishtown Mural

Entertainment

Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

Style & Fashion

Tracee Ellis Ross Just Made Oversized Transitional Dressing Look Flawless In NYC

8 Items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: Serayah Makes Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance At The Stellar Awards & Slays

News

Patrick Braxton Elected First Black Mayor Of Newbern

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close