PlayStation 5 Prices In US Increase As Tariffs Begin To Hit
Sony announced Wednesday that it will be increasing the price of its PlayStation 5 consoles in the United States by $50 beginning Thursday.
In a press release, the company said that the price increase comes from the “challenging economic environment.”
The new price increase are as follows:
- PlayStation 5: $549.99
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: $499.99
- PlayStation 5 Pro: $749.99
Trump announced a new tariff plan in April. Japan, where Sony is based, was hit with a 15% tariff.
Though Sony did not say the price increase was due to tariffs, several companies have been warning consumers of higher prices due to the new tariff plan.
Sony said that accessories for PlayStation 5 will remain unchanged.
