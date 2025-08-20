Tamar Braxton Says She ‘Almost Died’ After Waking Up in Pool of Blood With Severe Injuries

Source: Arturo Holmes

Tamar Braxton is opening up about one of the most terrifying moments of her life. The singer and television personality revealed that she recently suffered a serious accident that nearly claimed her life.

In a heartfelt Instagram Story posted on Tuesday, August 19, the 48-year-old star told fans that she was discovered by a friend lying in a pool of blood with severe facial injuries. “I almost died Sunday,” she wrote. “I was found in a pool of blood from my friend with a face injury.”

Braxton went on to explain that the aftermath has been difficult. “As the days go by the worse it is. I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility. The way I look at life now is totally different,” she shared. While her physical health is slowly improving, she admitted that the mental and emotional healing is only just beginning. “Pray for me for real,” she pleaded.

To underscore her faith, Braxton added the worship song Spirit Lead Me to her post and later shared a Bible passage from Proverbs 31, a scripture that celebrates the strength and resilience of women. Just hours earlier, she had also posted a simple message of gratitude: “Thank you God for waking me up today.”

This life-threatening scare comes during a busy year for the Grammy-nominated artist. Back in March, she excitedly told fans it was “officially tour time,” promising new music and a refreshed setlist. It remains unclear whether her current tour plans will be affected by the accident.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Braxton has battled health challenges. She was hospitalized with the flu in 2022, survived a suicide attempt in 2020, and years earlier, had to leave Dancing With the Stars due to blood clots in her lungs.

Beyond her health struggles, Braxton remains a fixture in entertainment. She first rose to fame performing alongside her sisters—including Toni Braxton—before starring in their hit reality show Braxton Family Values. She’s since built her own career, appearing in spin-offs, recording as a solo artist, and currently hosting MTV’s Caught in the Act: Double Life. She is also set to appear in the upcoming season of WeTV’s The Braxtons.

For now, Tamar Braxton is focusing on recovery. While her accident has left her shaken, she made it clear that her gratitude for life and faith in God are helping guide her forward.

Tamar Braxton Says She ‘Almost Died’ After Waking Up in Pool of Blood With Severe Injuries was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com