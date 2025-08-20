Listen Live
Entertainment

SZA’s “SOS” Album Breaks Historic Record Held By Michael Jackson

SZA is fresh off of her epic tour with Kendrick Lamar and being blessed with breaking historic records on the Billboard 200 chart.

Published on August 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

SZA is fresh off of her epic tour with Kendrick Lamar and being blessed with breaking historic records on the Billboard 200 chart. Her lates album “SOS” and been on the chart for over 100 weeks, breaking the record previously held by Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”!!!

See full story here

Related Tags

Kendrick Lamar sza

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Politics

DL Hughley Gives a Public Apology and Endorsement of Kamala Harris at the DNC

Entertainment

Backing Biden! D.L. Hughley Slams “Cowardly” George Clooney Op-Ed On ‘TMZ Live’

Local

‘Bald Baby’ JD Vance Meme turns into Fishtown Mural

Entertainment

Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

Style & Fashion

Tracee Ellis Ross Just Made Oversized Transitional Dressing Look Flawless In NYC

8 Items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: Serayah Makes Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance At The Stellar Awards & Slays

News

Patrick Braxton Elected First Black Mayor Of Newbern

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close