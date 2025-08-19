‘Bald Baby’ JD Vance Meme turns into Fishtown Mural

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Vice President with JD Vance is being ‘honored’ in the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection, with a meme mural.

Vance became a viral meme earlier this year, as AI generators removed his hair and provided the internet with an image that would become the butt of all JD Vance jokes for months to come. An immigrant was even arrested for containing this egregious image of Vance.

FUBAR PAC, a non-profit organization, dedicating that time, effort, and energy, to bring the social media imagery to life.

This is a mural of the JD Vance-as-a-bald-fat-baby meme that has been circulating for what seems like forever. The JD Vance Philadelphia mural just went up over the weekend, and this is what it looks like:

Members of the community are thrilled to see the second in command to the right-wing look just as silly as his MAGA rhetoric.

“Thank you for this masterpiece! 🔥🔥” itzmethu2 commented.

“The highlight of my drive home from the gym @callitwhatitispod 😂😂😂😂😂” taylordit_events wrote.

What is FUBAR PAC?

FUBAR PAC, lead by Philly native Jack Inacker, is a

Their mission is to ‘flip the House’ in 2026, by running ‘the aggressive opposition campaign that other organizations won’t.’

“We’re determined to erode Republican support in these three districts by jumping in early when the return on investment is at its highest.” the FUBAR PAC website read.

“In this attention economy, putting out the most creative content possible is how we bend the narrative back in our direction. Let’s hit the bad guys hard now and soften them up for a Democratic challenger to trounce them next November.”

