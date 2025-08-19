Jay-Z Has New Music On The Way
Close friend of Jay-Z, Memphis Bleek, suggests that Jay is working on new music for his final album. The last album from Jay was back in 2017. With all the business dealings and legal issues, it’s surprising that an album is in the works now but we can’t wait to see what he has to say in his music.
