Jason Kelce says he should’ve played in the NFL Drunk

Published on August 18, 2025

American Century Championship - Round Two
Source: Eakin Howard / Getty

Have you ever felt a quick jolt of energy, or even a form of invincibility after your favorite drink?

So does former Eagle Jason Kelce, who claims that he should’ve had an alcohol induced career. Beer or no beer, he would’ve made the block.

Jason and his brother Travis Kelce invited grammy award winning artist Taylor Swift as a guest on their ‘New Heights show’ podcast; where Taylor Swift talked about her first impression of Jason Kelce.

She tells a story on her first impression meeting Jason Kelce — who was told to be on his best behavior — but somehow ended up at a football stadium in the middle of winter, jumping through windows with his shirt off.

American Century Championship - Round Two
Source: Eakin Howard / Getty

“You flew through the window at light speed Jason, I’ve never seen someone so big move so fast” Taylor told Jason. “You know when you see a cricket, and that it’s here, and it’s gone, and it’s 16 feet that way you’re like ‘did it just jump that way? how did it do that?”

Travis went onto echo Swifts sentiments with an additional twist.

“Suprisingly he gets more athletic, the more drunk he gets” Travis added.

Jason finally confirmed to his superpower, and also took it a step further.

“I mean it’s real… I really should’ve played in the NFL drunk” Jason said, hopefully jokingly. “I think it would’ve been better.”

Some media loves the idea of hanging around and drinking beer with Jason Kelce for a day.

“How can you hate this man – he’s the best!” djtorivee wrote.

“I would love to party with Jason Kelce. Add in Travis and Gronk. What a night that would be.” the.mr.wrinkle commented.

Watch the full New Heights podcast episode below!

