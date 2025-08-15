Listen Live
The Weeknd Breaks R&B Touring Records With His Current Global Tour

The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn Tour is toppling records previously held by Beyonce and Bruno Mars earning over $600 Million, the first time any Black artist has done so.

Published on August 15, 2025

The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour is toppling records previously held by Beyonce and Bruno Mars by earning over $600 Million, the first time any Black artist has done so. His global tour has sold over 4 millions tickets which hasn’t been seen since Tina Turner’s tour in the late 90’s. The Weeknd also sold out six nights at Roger Centre in Canada, breaking the record for most by a male artist.

