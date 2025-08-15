Listen Live
Entertainment

Teyana Taylor Ordered to Pay $70,000 To Her Ex-Husband

Teyana Taylor has been owed by a judge to pay her ex-husband, Iman Shumpert, $70,000 for violating the confidentiality agreement of their divorce settlement.

Published on August 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Teyana Taylor has been owed by a judge to pay her ex-husband, Iman Shumpert, $70,000 for violating the confidentiality agreement of their divorce settlement. The judge ruled in Iman’s favor after Teyana took to social media while addressing media coverage. Iman filed charges and wanted he jailed and fined but, the judge only found her in contempt and ordered her to pay his legal fees.

See the full story here

Related Tags

Iman Shumpert teyana taylor

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Politics

DL Hughley Gives a Public Apology and Endorsement of Kamala Harris at the DNC

Entertainment

Backing Biden! D.L. Hughley Slams “Cowardly” George Clooney Op-Ed On ‘TMZ Live’

Local

‘Bald Baby’ JD Vance Meme turns into Fishtown Mural

Entertainment

Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

News

Patrick Braxton Elected First Black Mayor Of Newbern

Style & Fashion

Tracee Ellis Ross Just Made Oversized Transitional Dressing Look Flawless In NYC

8 Items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: Serayah Makes Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance At The Stellar Awards & Slays

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close