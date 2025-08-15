Teyana Taylor Ordered to Pay $70,000 To Her Ex-Husband

Teyana Taylor has been owed by a judge to pay her ex-husband, Iman Shumpert, $70,000 for violating the confidentiality agreement of their divorce settlement. The judge ruled in Iman’s favor after Teyana took to social media while addressing media coverage. Iman filed charges and wanted he jailed and fined but, the judge only found her in contempt and ordered her to pay his legal fees.

