Listen Live
Entertainment

Morris Day Reveals That Prince Tried To Shut Down The “Bird” Dance

Morris Day appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show and discussed his awkward break in music, and how Prince wanted to shut down his iconic "Bird" dance.

Published on August 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Morris Day appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show and discussed his awkward break in music, and how Prince wanted to shut down his iconic “Bird” dance.

Related Tags

Jennifer Hudson prince

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Politics

DL Hughley Gives a Public Apology and Endorsement of Kamala Harris at the DNC

Entertainment

Backing Biden! D.L. Hughley Slams “Cowardly” George Clooney Op-Ed On ‘TMZ Live’

Local

‘Bald Baby’ JD Vance Meme turns into Fishtown Mural

Entertainment

Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

News

Patrick Braxton Elected First Black Mayor Of Newbern

Style & Fashion

Tracee Ellis Ross Just Made Oversized Transitional Dressing Look Flawless In NYC

8 Items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: Serayah Makes Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance At The Stellar Awards & Slays

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close