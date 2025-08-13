“Not Like Us” Feud Continues, Drake Demands UMG Emails And Contracts

"Not Like Us" Feud Continues, Drake Demands UMG Paper Trail
The legal battle between Drake and his record label has escalated with him demanding emails and contracts from UMG CEO Sir Lucian Grainge. Drake claims that Grainge has direct knowledge of a plot to push the diss track which he claims contained untrue statements about him.
