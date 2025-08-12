D.C. Mayor, Police Chief Blindsided By Trump’s Federal Takeover
President Trump is being highly criticized for deploying over 800 National Guard members to Washington D.C. to address the homeless and uptick in crime. According to numbers, crime is down and there is no need for the National Guard. Many are speculating that this is retaliation for a former DOGE worker being carjacked.
See full story here
