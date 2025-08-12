Listen Live
National

D.C. Mayor, Police Chief Blindsided By Trump’s Federal Takeover

President Trump is being highly criticized for deploying over 800 National Guard members to Washington D.C. to address the homeless and uptick in crime.

Published on August 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

President Trump is being highly criticized for deploying over 800 National Guard members to Washington D.C. to address the homeless and uptick in crime. According to numbers, crime is down and there is no need for the National Guard. Many are speculating that this is retaliation for a former DOGE worker being carjacked.

See full story here

Related Tags

crime Donald Trump Homeless

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Politics

DL Hughley Gives a Public Apology and Endorsement of Kamala Harris at the DNC

Entertainment

Backing Biden! D.L. Hughley Slams “Cowardly” George Clooney Op-Ed On ‘TMZ Live’

Local

‘Bald Baby’ JD Vance Meme turns into Fishtown Mural

Entertainment

Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

News

Patrick Braxton Elected First Black Mayor Of Newbern

Style & Fashion

Tracee Ellis Ross Just Made Oversized Transitional Dressing Look Flawless In NYC

8 Items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: Serayah Makes Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance At The Stellar Awards & Slays

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close